'The Squad' Pushes to 'Defund the Police' While Spending Thousands on Private Security to Protect Themselves | 19 April 2021 | Members of the progressive-Democrat group in Congress called "The Squad" who have been pushing to defund the police, spent thousands of dollars on private security for themselves, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by the Daily Caller. FEC reports show Democrats New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush each spent thousands of dollars on their own security. The payments were described in the FEC filings as either "security" or "security services." In January 2020, Ocasio-Cortez criticized New York City's proposed $1 billion cuts from the police department budget, saying it did not go far enough.