Stacey Abrams slammed for maskless pic surrounded by masked kids--[Abrams is morbidly obese and, therefore, could be at high risk for getting COVID.] | 6 Feb 2022 | Democratic star and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has sparked outrage after tweeting a photo of herself posing indoors with masked-up students -- without wearing a mask herself. Abrams, 48, joins many of her Democratic peers including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who have been seen gallivanting indoors without masks despite supporting strict face-covering mandates. The former state minority leader initially tweeted the photo herself at Glennwood Elementary School in Atlanta Friday... Not only were the pictured students wearing masks, but all the adults in the room also appeared to be masked. Abrams's tweet was later taken down, but users posted pics of the pol answering questions sans mask during a Q&A and posing for more photos without a face covering. Abrams, who is vaccinated, has been a vocal supporter of mask mandates throughout the pandemic.