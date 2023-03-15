Stanford law school descends into Orwellian nightmare as woke students dressed in black masks line halls demanding their 'counter speech' be protected after dean apologized to conservative judge for being heckled --On Monday, the dean found her classroom whiteboard covered in fliers saying 'where was his apology' and she was herself confronted by masked students | 14 March 2023 | Stanford Law School's dean had her classroom whiteboard pasted over with protest posters and found herself confronted by silent masked students on Monday, after she apologized to a conservative judge who was invited to speak at the university, and then heckled into silence. Jenny Martinez, the dean, apologized to Judge Kyle Duncan for the March 9 incident on campus. Duncan, appointed by Donald Trump, demanded an apology after he was invited to speak, only to be berated by a pious dean while students shouted abuse at him. On Monday, students made their displeasure at her apology clear, papering over her whiteboard with printed signs that read: "We have free speech rights too," "Where is our apology?" and "Counter-speech is free speech." At the end of the class, Martinez left the room to be confronted with a corridor lined with law students wearing black masks that read: "Counter-speech is free speech."