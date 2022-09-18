Starbucks closes store over safety concerns in crime-ridden city of New Orleans | 18 Sept 2022 | A popular Starbucks location in New Orleans will close next month due to safety concerns, just weeks after Starbucks' top executive said crime will force stores across the country to close. "Challenges to personal safety and security, racism [?], a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by COVID [?] are challenges playing out within our stores," Starbucks spokesman Sam Jefferies said of the closure in New Orleans, according to Fox 8. The Canal Street Starbucks location has been in operation for nine years. It will officially close on Oct. 3. Starbucks officials announced in July that 16 stores across the country were closing due to safety concerns. [In reality, the safety concerns are caused by defund-the-police policies and Soros-installed district attorneys whose goal is to destroy the U.S. from within so that BlackRock and other WEF players can swoop in and buy properties cheap. It's Great Reset 101. --LRP]