Starbucks scraps vaccine mandate --Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the U.S. | 19 Jan 2022 | Employees at Starbucks are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Roughly a week after the Supreme Court reversed Joe Biden's workplace vaccine mandate, the coffee chain is following suit, according to The Associated Press. "We respect the Court’s ruling and will comply," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in a memo to employees.