Starbucks, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe's, Publix no longer require masks for vaccinated customers. See the list | 15 May 2021 | A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines, retailers started announcing changes to mask policies for fully vaccinated customers. Trader Joe's, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, and Publix were the first to confirm updates to mask requirements, leading the way for mask-free shopping except where required by state or local mandate. In some cases, vaccinated store employees can also go to work without a mask... Starbucks updates its policy starting Monday and makes masks "optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."