In State After State, Democrats Are Running as Republicans to Get Into Office – They Even Have a Name for It: 'Secret Sleepers' | 10 Sept 2022 | Democrats are running as Republicans in races across America today. It's the only way they can win in a majority of locations around the country. So they pretend to be Republicans until after they are elected. They even have a name for these Democratic plants. They're called "secret sleepers." In June, Project Veritas released leaked audio of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Krystle Matthews speaking on the phone with an inmate at Perry Correctional Institution. Democrat Matthews called for "secret sleepers" to infiltrate the South Carolina Republican party... Democrats have been running "secret sleepers" for years.