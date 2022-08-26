State AGs weigh legal challenge to Biden's $500B student loan handout --AGs and conservative groups searching for parties with standing to sue Biden over student loan handout | 26 Aug 2022 | GOP state attorneys general and conservative groups are weighing legal challenges against Joe Biden's decision to cancel between $10,000-and-$20,000 in student debt for some Americans. "We're actively looking into legal options to halt the Biden Administration's abuse of power and assault on working-class Americans," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Fox News Digital. Conservative groups like the Job Creators Network, which is assessing legal and political options to oppose the handout, say the argument for Biden's ability to act unilaterally in canceling student debt for millions of borrowers rests on shaky ground. "This a bailout enacted by executive overreach akin to the administration's illegal employer vaccine mandate and eviction moratorium that were struck down by the Supreme Court," said Alfredo Ortiz, the group's president. "Like those examples of Biden's regulatory state, this action should also be challenged in court."