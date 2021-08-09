State Dept. Order ‘Blocks’ Private Flights for Americans Conducting Unauthorized Rescue Missions to Afghanistan - Report | 28 Aug 2021 | Update: "The Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday that the airport was now without air-traffic control and civilian aircraft were barred from landing in Afghanistan without prior approval," the Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration has issued orders that will make the unauthorized rescue and extraction missions to get Americans and Afghan allies out of country significantly more difficult. Amid widespread reports of rescue efforts from groups like Task Force Pineapple, Task Force Dunkirk, and Team America, the U.S. State Department has issued an advisory to nations surrounding Afghanistan to deny support to aircraft conducting such operations in Afghanistan. "Now being told that State Dept. is telling nations surrounding Afghanistan not to allow private jets handling the private extractions to land and/or refuel," John Cardillo reported. "This is inexplicable and evil."