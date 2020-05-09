State Dept. Records Confirm Ukraine Embassy Was Spying on Journalists, Trump Supporters - Judicial Watch | 02 Sept 2020 | State Department records obtained by Judicial Watch confirm what sources told SaraACarter.com last October, that the Ukrainian Embassy, under former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch 'monitored, in potential violation of the law' journalists, a member of President Donald Trump's family and others they deemed allies of the president. In October, Judicial Watch issued a Freedom of Information Act request to the State Department asking for "any and all records regarding, concerning, or related to the monitoring of any U.S.-based journalist, reporter, or media commentator by any employee or office of the Department of State between January 1, 2019 and the present." At the time, this reporter spoke to sources that had confirmed that members of the media, including myself and 12 others, were having their social media accounts spied on by members of the Ukrainian embassy against policy and using tax payer dollars to do so...A source with knowledge confirmed to SaraACarter.com that Yovanovitch, an Obama appointee, had allegedly requested the monitoring of this reporter. A source, with knowledge of the information, said "Sara Carter, as well as The Hill's former columnist John Solomon, among others, were being monitored."