State GOP votes to censure Burr over Trump vote | 15 Feb 2021 | In a unanimous vote Monday night, North Carolina Republican Party leaders censured U.S. Sen. Richard Burr for voting to convict former President Donald Trump over the weekend in his impeachment trial. County level parties across the state will likely reprimand Burr, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump, as well. The Wake County Republican Party said on its Facebook page Monday night that it did so Sunday, voting not just to censure Burr, but to ban the Winston-Salem Republican from the party's Raleigh office.