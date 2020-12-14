State Police Issue 1 Warning to Pittsburgh Establishments During COVID-19 Compliance Checks --Police say these checks could happen anywhere in the state | 14 Dec 2020 | During coronavirus compliance checks, state police issued one warning to Pittsburgh-area licensed liquor establishments. Liquor control enforcement officers visited 526 licensed establishments across the state Friday through Sunday to make sure coronavirus orders are being followed. They issued 14 notices of violation and 24 warnings. The Pittsburgh State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office issued one warning from Dec. 11-13 after visiting 62 businesses. On Saturday, a statewide order went into effect suspending in-person dining until Jan. 4. Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they're under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.