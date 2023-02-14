State Supreme Court Blocks Mother From Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19 | 13 Feb 2023 | The Rhode Island Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a mother from getting her children vaccinated against [sic] COVID-19. A trial court in January rejected arguments from Joshua Nagel, the children's father, and said Lauren Nagel, the mother, could take her children to get COVID-19 vaccines. Lawyers for Joshua Nagel quickly asked the state’s top court for a stay. A single justice entered a temporary stay on Jan. 26. The full court reviewed the case and on Feb. 9 said it was keeping the stay in place. Justices ordered Joshua Nagel to perfect an appeal within 15 days and for the parties to appear in court for oral arguments on April 13.