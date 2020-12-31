State Supreme Court upholds Lamont's authority to close businesses through COVID emergency orders | 31 Dec 2020 | The Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of Gov. Ned Lamont's coronavirus emergency business closure orders in a ruling against a Milford tavern owner who argued the governor was exceeding his authority and crushing small business such as hers. The court upheld the exercise of emergency power during a public health crisis in an expedited, four-page ruling that affirmed a lower court ruling in September... At one point, the lawyer for Kristine Casey [owner of Casey's Irish Pub], Jonathan Klein of Bridgeport, accused Lamont of "essentially playing God."