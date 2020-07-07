States can punish 'faithless' electors, Supreme Court rules --The decision was unanimous. | 06 July 2020 | The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that states are free to remove and punish presidential electors who break with their pledges to support designated candidates. Advocates for so-called faithless electors argued that the Constitution's silence on the issue should prevent states from being able to fine or swap out electors who stray from the winner of the statewide popular vote, but the justices ruled that states can use such measures to coerce electors to remain true to their commitments. Writing for all but one of her colleagues, Justice Elena Kagan said allowing punishment of wayward electors was consistent with the Constitution and American tradition. Justice Clarence Thomas reached the same ultimate conclusion, but declined to join Kagan's opinion and wrote separately.