States Gear Up for Legal Fight Over Vaccine Mandate --So far 27 states have voiced opposition to federal vaccine mandate, which governors say infringes on personal liberty | 14 Sept 2021 | Nearly all Republican-led states have voiced opposition to the vaccine mandate announced by Joe Biden last week. Many of them have vowed to fight the mandate in court, but held back on voicing specific legal strategies as details of the Biden administration's policy remain unknown...Governors and attorneys general in at least 27 states, all Republicans, made comments in opposition to the mandate. They all generally support vaccinations and some of them even support vaccine mandates in private businesses. However, they largely oppose the notion that businesses should be forced to require vaccination, especially by the federal government.