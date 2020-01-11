States mull deploying National Guard amid worries about Election Day unrest | 31 Oct 2020 | Amid worries about civil unrest and violence following the presidential election and possible shortages of poll workers on Nov. 3 itself, more state leaders are considering deployment of the National Guard. Although the U.S. military is generally left out of the election process, polling locations attempting to manage impossibly long voting lines may not be in a position to turn away help from the Guard, whose members would fill in as plainclothes poll workers or help to monitor cybersecurity. In key battleground states such as the Rust Belt's Wisconsin and the Sun Belt's Arizona, governors have already announced they could or would activate the National Guard to help with security. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he would deploy around 400 members to compensate for poll worker shortages.