States pocketed millions in COVID-relief cash for pet projects --Several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle spoke out on the COVID funds going to state and local pet projects | 23 March 2022 | States across America pocketed COVID-19 relief cash to use on pet projects. Joe Biden's signature legislation, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, allocated $350 billion to assist struggling localities and states get through the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, some states used hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID relief money for pet projects... "For months, Republicans warned Americans about the inflationary consequences of the Democrats' mammoth spending," Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., a practicing physician and GOP Doctors Caucus vice chair, told Fox News Digital Wednesday. "This AP report confirms what we already knew: The so-called American Rescue Plan was a $2T sham that wasted billions in taxpayer dollars and directly contributed to Biden’s current economic crisis."