State's reaction to COVID is killing Coloradans | 13 Oct 2020 | According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 438 Coloradans died from COVID between June 14 and September 26. Heartbreaking as that is, it is not the most catastrophic thing happening in Colorado. The worse tragedy is that in the same time period, at least 1,038 Coloradans have died from Colorado's reaction to COVID. That bears repeating: deaths from our reaction to COVID are outpacing COVID deaths by more than two to one. Colorado is literally killing itself... The causes of the excess deaths include isolation, fear and despair. As to isolation, the CDC data shows that over 200 of the non-COVID excess deaths are among Alzheimer's and dementia sufferers, likely in long term care facilities where visits are restricted and they are denied physical contact with visitors.