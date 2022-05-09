Statewide Energy Emergency Alert issued for CA at 5 p.m. amid dangerous heat wave, CAL ISO says --Cal ISO is warning electric vehicle drivers to conserve energy by charging before 4 p.m. on flex alert days. | 5 Sept 2022 | California officials provided an update on Monday on its continued actions amid the Bay Area and state's dangerous heat wave and response to wildfires. CAL ISO issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 1 effective Monday from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. [California Independent System Operator is a non-profit Independent System Operator serving California.] Consumers are strongly urged to use less energy to avoid rotating power outages. It also provided the different levels of the EEA. CAL ISO says it's real-time analysis shows all resources are in use or committed for use, and energy deficiencies are expected. Market participants are encouraged to offer supplemental energy and ancillary service bids. Consumers are encouraged to conserve energy... Operators of California's power grid called for statewide voluntary conservation of electricity as a heat wave spread over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen.