Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring January 6 hearing subpoena --Bannon claimed executive privilege precluded him from appearing before the committee | 22 July 2022 | Former Trump White House official Steve Bannon was found guilty of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee clown car. Bannon faces 30 days to a year in prison for each of the two misdemeanor charges. The jury was ordered to begin deliberating Friday morning. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols discharged the jury after hearing closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. The Department of Justice charged Bannon with two counts of contempt of Congress after he ignored a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee. Bannon pleaded not guilty.