Steve Bannon pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges | 17 Nov 2021 | Steve Bannon, a one-time adviser and longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of contempt of Congress, waiving an arraignment scheduled for Thursday. Bannon, who turned himself in to federal authorities on Monday, will still join his attorneys Thursday for a virtual "status conference." Bannon, 67, was indicted last week by a federal grand jury after flouting a subpoena issued by the Democrat-led House select committee investigating [sic] the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Bannon had refused to either show up to testify or hand over documents requested by the committee, citing Trump's argument that conversations between the two should be protected under "executive privilege."