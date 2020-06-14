Steve Scalise Announces Plans to Investigate Governors Who Ordered Nursing Homes to Take in COVID-Positive Patients, asks Democrats to Join Him | 12 June 2020 | On Thursday, in his capacity as ranking member of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), announced that he will be sending oversight letters to Democratic governors of multiple states who ordered nursing homes to readmit COVID-positive patients, to determine what led up to those disastrous decisions. He also called on Democratic members of the panels to join the effort in a bipartisan fashion.