Steve Schmidt's Ex-Wife Says He Owes Her Over $100K and Wants Him Jailed for Contempt | 18 Nov 2022 | The ex-wife of Steve Schmidt, the disgraced Lincoln Project cofounder, has asked a Utah court to hold the liberal political operative in contempt of court for his failure to fork over money she claims he owes her, including for her interest in a membership at one of the priciest private clubs in the country, according to documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. A court order filed on Nov. 7, 2022, reveals that lawyers for Schmidt's ex-wife, Angela Schmidt, say that the man who reportedly talked of turning the anti-Trump Lincoln Project into a vehicle for "generational wealth" owes her for her part of a membership at the Glenwild Golf Club in Park City, Utah... Schmidt’s finances have been under the microscope since news reports revealed that he and other officials at the Lincoln Project were using the millions of dollars the group raised from anti-Trump donors to enrich themselves. During his time with the Lincoln Project, Schmidt purchased a $1.4 million mansion in Utah, according to the Associated Press.