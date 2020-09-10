Steve Scully has history of blaming 'hackers' for posts made on his Twitter account --The C-SPAN host's previous hacking claims date back to 2012 and 2013 | 09 Oct 2020 | Presidential debate moderator Steve Scully claimed through a statement by C-SPAN Friday that he believed his Twitter account was "hacked" after a tweet showing him reaching out to outspoken Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci went viral Thursday night. However, resurfaced tweets show that Scully has a history of blaming hackers for his social media posts. The "Washington Journal" host appeared to reach out to the former White House communications director, who has become a vocal supporter of Joe Biden, in the now-deleted tweet that read: "@Scaramucci should I respond to trump." Both the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) and C-SPAN have issued statements claiming Scully didn't actually send that tweet. C-SPAN's statement said Scully "did not originate the tweet," adding that the CPD was investigating the incident "with the help of authorities," who were unidentified... However, critics who remain skeptical of Scully's "hack" claim dug up old tweets showing him blaming hackers for other tweets that were made on his account.