Stimulus Checks to Be Issued to Illegal Immigrants as Part of New COVID Relief Package | 23 Feb 2021 | Illegal immigrants will get a piece of California's $7.6-billion COVID-19 relief bill. About $470 million of the bill approved Monday by the state legislature will go to 565,000 individuals who have tax ID numbers but did not get federal stimulus payments in the past and have incomes under $75,000, according to FOX Business. During the Trump administration, individuals in the country illegally were not eligible for federal stimulus checks.