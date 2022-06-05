Stock carnage: Dow drops 1,063 points, Nasdaq off 5%, S&P down 3.5% --Elon Musk has secured $7B for Twitter financing | 5 May 2022 | U.S. stocks tanked Thursday, posting the worst session since 2020 as the yield on the 10-Year Treasury rose to 3.066%. The S&P 500 fell 3.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 5%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average slid over 1,059 points or 3%. All 11 of the S&P's largest sectors fell, led by consumer discretionary, technology and materials. The slide came as worker productivity fell to its lowest level since 1947, falling 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.