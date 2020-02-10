Stock futures plunge after President Trump confirms he has coronavirus | 02 Oct 2020 | U.S. equity futures plunged by more than 1.6%, or 500 Dow points after President Trump confirmed through a tweet that he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus. The Dow Industrials had only been down 50 points before the announcement. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," the president wrote. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"