Stock futures rise after Trump motorcade appearance | 04 Oct 2020 | Stock futures rose Sunday evening in overnight trading shortly after President Trump made an appearance in a motorcade outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is recovering from the coronavirus. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 150 points, while S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures both rose about 0.5 percent. President Trump tweeted a video earlier Sunday, saying he was "getting great reports from the doctors." He then waved to supporters outside the hospital in a brief outing in a motorcade with Secret Service.