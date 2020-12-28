Stocks hit record highs as Trump signs coronavirus relief bill | 28 Dec 2020 | U.S. equity markets hit record highs Monday morning as traders returned to work from an extended holiday weekend that saw President Trump sign a COVID-19 relief bill. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 170 points, or 0.56%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.7% and 0.87%, respectively. Components of the $900 billion aid package include a direct payment of up to $600 to most Americans, an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits and Paycheck Protection Program funding. Trump, who had threatened to veto the bill due to parts of it containing "wasteful and unnecessary spending," called on Congress to at a later date increase the direct payment to $2,000.