Stone clemency order shows Trump wiped prison sentence, supervised release and fine, after judge makes request --Earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the government to explain the 'scope' of Trump's commutation of Stone | 13 July 2020 | The Justice Department on Monday released President Trump's clemency order for longtime GOP operative Roger Stone showing the president not only wiped away Stone's prison sentence but also a period of supervised release and a fine. Earlier in the day, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the government to explain the "scope" of Trump’s commutation of Stone, which was announced Friday. In February, Jackson sentenced Stone to 40 months in prison, along with 24 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine. The document shows that Trump's order commuted everything. "I commute the entirety of the prison sentence imposed upon the said ROGER JASON STONE, JR. to expire immediately; I also commute the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions; and finally, I remit any unpaid remainder of the $20,000 fine imposed," Trump says in the order.