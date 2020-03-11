Stores across country board up fearing election-related chaos | 02 Nov 2020 | Businesses nationwide are fortifying themselves for Election Day riots. Shops in San Francisco, Beverly Hills, Washington, DC, Atlantic City, Chicago, Boston, Indianapolis and Denver have already boarded up their storefronts ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election. In recent days, many businesses in New York City boarded up to gird against potential civil unrest. In Washington, DC, not far from the White House, eateries, shops, pharmacies and clothing stores have already put up plywood over their glass storefronts. Several prominent DC businesses are even planning to close for Election Day or the entire week, over potential mayhem and violence stemming from the election face-off between President Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Washingtonian reported.