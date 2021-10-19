Storm brews over 46x price markup of Merck's Thor-inspired COVID pill --Drug developed with $35M in federal funds; Merck expected to reap billions. | 14 Oct 2021 | A storm is brewing over the pricing and licensing of Merck's antiviral pill molnupiravir, which the pharmaceutical giant says can halve the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk COVID-19 patients. Merck's advance purchase agreement with the US government pegs the price of a five-day treatment at about $700. But an independent analysis by public health researchers at Harvard estimated that a sustainable generic price--with a 10 percent profit margin built in--would be just $20 per treatment. Further, rival generic manufacturers in India are already expected to offer the drug at $15 or less for a treatment once it's authorized for use.