'The story was a hoax': Donald Trump hits out after stunning Washington Post retraction --Two months after a bombshell story about a leaked Donald Trump phone call, the newspaper that ran it has made a stunning admission. | 16 March 2021 | The Washington Post has published an astonishing retraction two months after a bombshell story about a phone call between Donald Trump and an elections investigator in Georgia. The newspaper reported in January that the then President had spoken to Frances Watson in December, asking her to "find the fraud" in the state and that she would be a "national hero" if she did. Numerous other US media outlets including CNN, ABC News, NBC News and USA Today all subsequently claimed that they had "confirmed" The Washington Post's reporting. But a newly surfaced recording -- which had been deleted from Ms Watson's device and was only recovered by officials responding to a freedom-of-information request -- has revealed the quotes attributed to Mr Trump, and relayed to media by an anonymous source, were false. The Washington Post added a lengthy correction to its original story on Monday, admitting that it "misquoted" Mr Trump based on "information provided by a source". "Correction: Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia Secretary of State released an audio recording of President Donald Trump's December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator," the note read.