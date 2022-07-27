Strike destroys over 100 US-made HIMARS rockets - Russia --The Defense Ministry says an ammunition depot was targeted in attacks that also killed Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries | 27 July 2022 | Russian forces have targeted an ammunition depot in Ukraine's Dnepropetrovsk Region, destroying over 100 US-made HIMARS rockets, according to an update from Russia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday. "On July 24, a strike by Russia’s Aerospace Forces on an ammunition depot near the settlement of Lyubimovka, Dnepropetrovsk region, destroyed more than a hundred missiles for the US-made HIMARS Multiple launch rocket system," the ministry's report reads. It is also noted that up to 120 Ukrainian military personnel guarding the facility, as well as foreign mercenaries and technical specialists, were killed.