'Striking' vaccine resistance in Omicron variant - Columbia University | 16 Dec 2021 | A new study out of Columbia University says the Omicron variant is "markedly resistant" to vaccines and boosters might not do much to help, spelling bad news for the country as Omicron spreads and COVID-19 cases rise nationally. "A striking feature of this variant is the large number of spike mutations that pose a threat to the efficacy of current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapies," according to the study authored by more than 20 scientists at Columbia and the University of Hong Kong. The scientists express concern in the study published Wednesday that the variant's "extensive" mutations can "greatly compromise" the vaccine, even neutralizing it. The report said the booster shots prevent some of the neutralization, but the variant "may still pose a risk" for those with their third shot. "Even a third booster shot may not adequately protect against Omicron infection," the study said, adding it's still smart to get a booster.