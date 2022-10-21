String of deaths among young Canadian doctors prompts call to end COVID-19 vaccine mandate | 20 Oct 2022 | At least 80 young doctors in Canada have died since the rollout of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine and the implementation of the country's vaccine mandate for health care workers. These deaths have spurred concerned physicians to call for an end to the mandates. Some of the most recent deaths of Canadian doctors include seven physicians who died between August to September. The hospitals and health care systems and dozens of other Canadian physicians have all insisted time and again that these deaths have nothing to do with the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters that they, with support from Canadian federal and state authorities, were forced to take. In a public letter, Dr. William Makis urged the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) to open an investigation into the sudden deaths of dozens of young doctors and to end the vaccine mandates for all healthcare workers.