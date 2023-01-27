Stroke After Pfizer Booster May Be Connected to Flu Vaccine - Officials | 26 Jan 2023 | Instances of stroke following receipt of Pfizer's new booster in the elderly may be connected to the influenza vaccine, officials said on Jan. 26. One-hundred thirty cases of ischemic stroke, which can be deadly, were recorded among people aged 65 or older within 21 days of a bivalent Pfizer booster, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee heard on Thursday. That was higher than the 92 cases recorded in the 22- to 42-day window following vaccination, triggering a safety signal... A preliminary review of medical records at one site, which saw 24 ischemic stroke cases in the three weeks following Pfizer vaccination, revealed that a majority of the people who suffered a stroke had an influenza vaccine administered on the same day as the COVID-19 vaccine.