Strzok notes show Obama, Biden weighed in on Flynn case even as Comey downplayed it - lawyers | 24 June 2020 | Michael Flynn's lawyers said newly uncovered notes from former FBI official Peter Strzok indicate then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn's calls during the presidential transition with Russia's ambassador as "legit" during a meeting where then-President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden also weighed in. The handwritten notes, purportedly penned by Strzok, were submitted by Flynn's legal team on Wednesday as part of his court case, after acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia shared them with his attorneys. Sherwin told Flynn attorneys Sidney Powell and Jesse Binnall on Tuesday that the notes were found as part of the Justice Department's review of the Flynn case and that they were "taken by former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok."