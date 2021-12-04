Insane in the membrane: Student government bill wants students to have power to punish professors found guilty of oppression | 12 April 2021 | Proposes jury system to deal with 'faculty misconduct' A member of the University of Washington Student Senate has introduced a resolution to create a system for students and staff to serve on a jury to resolve "all discrimination accusations and charges that violate the University of Washington's mission statement." "Every faculty member I have spoken to about this is deeply disturbed by the implications of this proposal," Professor Stuart Reges, who teaches at the university, told The College Fix via email. The resolution's sponsor, Michael Saunders, named Reges's conservative writings as one example of "faculty misconduct."