Student killed himself after bullying about his vaccination status - lawsuit | 27 April 2022 | A 15-year-old boy who was initially targeted by a false rumor that he was unvaccinated was bullied relentlessly until he took his own life in January, a lawsuit claims. The suit filed Monday against the Latin School of Chicago alleges administrators at the private college prep school -- which charges more than $40,000 annually in tuition -- committed "willful failure" to stop the incessant bullying, the Chicago Tribune reported. The Cook County filing named the school, several employees and parents of the alleged bullies as defendants. The late teen, identified as N.B. in the suit, transferred to the school due to its in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the complaint states. A student whose parents are named in the lawsuit then started spreading a rumor that the 10th-grader, Nate Bronstein, was unvaccinated, according to the lawsuit.