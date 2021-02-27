Student Suspended From Education Program for Saying, 'A Man Is A Man, A Woman Is A Woman' | 25 Feb 2021 | A New York university has suspended an education student from mandatory teaching programs for posting Instagram videos expressing conservative ideology. State University of New York (SUNY) Geneseo sent an email to education student Owen Stevens placing him on suspension from his field teaching programs after his peers uncovered videos of him preaching conservative dogma. The school claims that Stevens's videos "call into question" his ability to "maintain a classroom environment protecting the mental and emotional well-being of all of [his] students." According to a copy of Steven’s suspension obtained by The Daily Wire, the education student will remain suspended from participating in in-school field experiences and courses that have field experiences until he completes a "remediation plan."