Students Walk Out in Loudoun County: District 'Protects Rapists' | 26 Oct 2021 | Students at Broad Run High School in Loudoun County, Virginia, walked out of school Tuesday morning in support of sex assault victims in the school district and to demand safety. The walkout was organized, according to WUSA9 News, with leaders asking students and teachers to leave their classes for ten minutes on Tuesday. According to the report, the walkouts were scheduled throughout multiple schools in the Loudoun County district.