Studies Link Incurable Prion Disease With COVID-19 Vaccine | 4 June 2022 | Studies on COVID-19 vaccines have suggested links between Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)--an incurable and fatal prion disease--and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. A recent French pre-print on CJD and COVID-19 vaccination has suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine may have contributed to the emergence of a new type of sporadic CJD disease that is a lot more aggressive and rapid in disease progression as compared to the traditional CJD. CJD is a rare disease caused by an abnormal protein in the brain called a prion. Prions naturally occur in the brain and are usually harmless, but when they become diseased or misfolded, they will affect nearby prions to also become misshapen, leading to deterioration of brain tissue and death. The disease is incurable as once one prion becomes infected, it will continue to propagate to other prions with no treatment capable of stopping its progress.