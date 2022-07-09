Study Found 'Foreign Metal-Like Objects' in 94 Percent of Sample Group of Symptomatic People Who Took mRNA Vaccines - Italian Doctors --Among a study sample of over 1,000 people who developed symptoms, researchers found 'graphene-family super-structures' | 7 Sept 2022 | Three Italian surgeons conducted a study analyzing blood from 1,006 people who developed symptoms after they got a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna mRNA injection and found 94 percent of them to have "aggregation of erythrocytes and the presence of particles of various shapes and sizes of unclear origin," one month after inoculation. Erythrocytes are a type of red blood cell that carries oxygen and carbon dioxide. "What seems plain enough is that metallic particles resembling graphene oxide and possibly other metallic compounds...have been included in the cocktail of whatever the manufacturers have seen fit to put in the so-called mRNA 'vaccines,'" the authors wrote in the study's discussion and conclusions. Franco Giovannini, Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, and Gianpaolo Pisano, are the surgeons who authored the study, which was published on Aug. 12 in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, practice, and Research (IJVTPR).