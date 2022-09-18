'Stunning': The Real Reason Health Officials Won't Let Independent Scientists Examine mRNA Vaccine Vials | 13 Sept 2022 | Summary: The reason health officials don't want individual vaccine vials examined by independent scientists is that the vials are all different -- and the mRNA in the shots is not intact. For an effective mRNA product, the mRNA integrity needs to be 100%, meaning all the RNA must be intact. Considering how ineffective the jabs are, it seems fair to question whether lack of mRNA integrity might be to blame. Fragmented RNA could potentially also be hazardous to health by generating incomplete spike proteins. While we do not know if incomplete spike proteins are dangerous, it's possible they might contribute to cellular stress. The "bad batch" phenomenon may also be indicative of quality problems. Independent investigations have revealed that some lots of the shots are associated with very severe side effects and death, whereas other lots have very few or no adverse events associated with their use. However, the fact that "hot" lots are being released in a coordinated fashion suggests vaccine makers may in fact be doing intentional lethal-dose testing on the public, and that these "bad batches" are not merely the result of intermittently poor manufacturing.