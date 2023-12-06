Succession: George Soros Hands Son Alex Control of His $25 Billion Empire | 12 June 2023 | Billionaire left-wing Democrat donor George Soros is handing control of his $25 billion financial empire to his younger son Alex who has vowed to pursue even more ultra-liberal causes. The newly crowned 37-year-old heir told the Wall Street Journal he will broaden his father's famously woke interests to include issues like voting and abortion rights as well as "gender equality." He also feels bound to inject himself into the day-to-day political affairs of the nation ahead of the 2024 election. "I'm more political," Alex observed when comparing himself to his Hungarian-born financier father.