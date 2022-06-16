Sudden vaccine deaths are now so common they've assigned a syndrome name for it: Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) | 9 June 2022 | The medical regime knows that covid vaccines are killing healthy young people at an alarming rate, so they've suddenly assigned a medical label for the phenomenon in order to distract people from the truth. Now, healthy young people who suddenly die without any medical explanation are said to have died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) rather than from vaccines. While SADS has existed in medical terminology long before covid, doctors and the media are now using this syndrome label in a new way: To try to explain away vaccine deaths. From what we can tell so far, there are no such "sudden deaths" in unvaccinated young adults. So far, this seems to be happening solely among those who have been vaccinated. The UK Daily Mail has published an article detailing this new so-called "syndrome" which is of course just a convenient label to mask the true underlying cause of these sudden deaths.