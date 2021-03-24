Suez Canal Snarled by Giant Ship Choking Key Trade Route --Incident has caused congestion for tankers, ships in the area | 24 March 2021 | A giant ship could be stuck in the Suez Canal for days, blocking one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes that's vital for the movement of everything from oil to consumer goods. The Ever Given, a container ship longer than the Eiffel Tower, ran aground in the southern part of the canal in Egypt, leaving dozens of vessels gridlocked as they attempt to transit between the Red Sea and Mediterranean. People familiar with the matter said the canal may be blocked for days. No progress has been made so far in floating the vessel and clearing the canal, the Gulf Agency Company, which provides services including Suez transits, said by email. Images released by the Suez Canal Authority showed the vessel's hull firmly wedged into a banking. They also depicted efforts by the Baraka 1, one of eight tug boats deployed so far in the rescue, to try and yank the ship free.