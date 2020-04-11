Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area | 04 Nov 2020 | A poll watcher filmed highly suspicious activity at a vote-counting center in Detroit at 4 a.m., the morning after election day. In the footage, taken by Kellye SoRelle, a Texas lawyer and member of Lawyers for Trump, a person in a white van was filmed loading up a red wagon outside the ballot counting location and bringing it instead. SoRelle released the video to Texas Scorecard, because she wanted to raise "alarms that the box may have been a ballot box that arrived long after all ballots were expected to have been received at the counting facility." (Video)